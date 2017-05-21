Media 'jokes' not so funny

Story highlights
- After firing blanks from a machine gun, Tampa's mayor reportedly joked, "the first place I point that gun is at the media"
- Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly was overheard joking with Trump about a ceremonial saber on journalists
- Defense writer John Donnelly was pinned against the wall by security guards at the Federal Communications Commission
- Trump's unrelenting criticism of the media and divisive rhetoric at rallies seems to have engendered hostility and a creeping permissiveness about violence
(CNN)Some unsettling recent incidents suggest violence against journalists — and claims that it's just a joke — is gaining ground as a "new normal" for reporters.
Howard Altman, who covers military affairs for the Tampa Bay Times, reported Saturday that Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn made what Buckhorn thought was a "joke" at a military conference attended by special operations troops, commanders and industry.
While riding on a military boat as part of a demonstration during a special operations forces industry conference last May, Buckhorn, a Democrat, was allowed to fire blanks from a machine gun, "and so the first place I point that gun is at the media," the mayor told the crowd. "I've never seen grown men cry like little girls, for when that gun goes off those media folks just hit the deck like no one's business. It's great pay-back. I love it."
The sometimes-adversarial relationship between journalists and the leaders they cover -- and joking references thereof -- is nothing new; some would say it's even necessary, as Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush have in recent months.
But is Buckhorn's attempt to draw laughs funny? Of late, maybe not so much.
This week, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly was caught on a hot mic joking with President Donald Trump about a ceremonial saber the President received after giving a commencement address at the Coast Guard Academy -- a speech that was laced with references to being treated "unfairly," "especially by the media."
"You can use that on the press," Kelly told the President, who responded laughingly, "Yeah, that's right." A DHS official later said Kelly's remark clearly was a joke.
Journalists, of course, are no strangers to gallows humor and might once have laughed along. But Trump's unrelenting criticism of the media and divisive rhetoric at rallies -- which during the campaign included hostility and violence directed at protestors and journalists -- seem to have engendered a creeping permissiveness about such attitudes among his followers, those looking to vent their hatred, and now, apparently, even those in government, which should give everyone pause.
This week, longtime defense writer John Donnelly of CQ Roll Call, which covers federal government, says he was pinned against a wall by security guards at the Federal Communications Commission while trying to pose a question to Commissioner Michael O'Rielly after a news conference. (Ironically, Donnelly is the respected chair of the National Press Club's press freedom efforts.)
Democratic Sens. Tom Udall of New Mexico and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire have written the FCC asking for answers. Their letter said, in part, that the incident at the FCC "is not an isolated one and seems to be part of a larger pattern of hostility towards the press characteristic of this administration, which underscores our serious concern."
But Secretary Kelly is a recently retired four-star Marine Corps general who has served on the front lines, lost his son in combat and personally knows journalists injured on the battlefields of Iraq and Afghanistan. Buckhorn, meanwhile, enjoys a good relationship with his local press corps, and Tampa is home to both the US Central Command, which runs the wars in the Middle East, and the US Special Operations Command, which oversees units like Seal Team Six and Delta Force, which do not ride around firing blanks.
Troops from both those commands repeatedly have gone out of their way over the years to help journalists stay safe on the front lines.
So, is the press corps just too sensitive? Has it lost its sense of humor? Journalists who cover the military know the heavy price that has been paid by our colleagues in recent years. We've lost friends. We have colleagues who struggle with grievous battlefield injuries, including amputations, severe burns, brain injuries and post-traumatic stress -- all for just doing their jobs.
The Committee to Protect Journalists reports that 1,237 journalists have been killed around the world since 1992. Every journalist I know would like to see less tragedy for reporters as well as the civilians caught in the middle of the conflicts they cover. And that is no joke.