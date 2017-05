Rubio: Russia 'cloud' impacts everything

Story highlights Rubio said obstruction of justice from a president would be more than problematic

He vouched for Comey's character

Washington (CNN) Florida Sen. Marco Rubio warned Sunday about the "cloud" of questions surrounding Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election that is hanging over the White House and pledged to provide the public with answers.

"This cloud is impacting everything else," Rubio said on CNN's "State of the Union." "I think the White House would acknowledge that."

Rubio's comments add to the chorus of prominent Republicans saying questions about contacts between associates of President Donald Trump and Russians, in addition to the controversy surrounding Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey earlier this month, is impeding the Republican agenda

Rubio, who sits on the Senate intelligence committee, said he would refrain from taking a "firm position" until the committee finishes its investigation and issues a report.

A report in The New York Times this week, confirmed by other outlets, including CNN , said Comey kept records of his interactions with Trump, including a memo documenting Trump's request that the FBI to drop an investigation into former national security adviser Mike Flynn.

