Rubio: Russia 'cloud' impacts everything

Washington (CNN) Florida Sen. Marco Rubio warned Sunday about the "cloud" of questions surrounding Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election that is hanging over the White House and pledged to provide the public with answers.

"This cloud is impacting everything else," Rubio said on CNN's "State of the Union." "I think the White House would acknowledge that."

Rubio, who sits on the Senate intelligence committee, said he would refrain from taking a "firm position" until the committee finishes its investigation and issues a report.

Asked by anchor Jake Tapper whether Trump's reported request would constitute obstruction of justice, Rubio responded in general terms.

"If any president tries to impede an investigation -- any president, no matter who it is -- by interfering with the FBI, yes that would be problematic. Not just problematic, it would be obviously, you know, a potential obstruction of justice that people have to make a decision on -- any president," Rubio said. "That said, we don't know if that's what happened here."

Rubio stressed repeatedly that the investigation shouldn't be "litigated" in the press and declined to weigh in on numerous reports, including those about Comey's memos and Trump's comments with Russian officials behind closed doors.

"I'm not disputing the press accounts, but I am also not going to accept them," Rubio said, adding that intelligence panel would gather its own evidence and ideally Comey's memos.

The committee announced Friday that Comey would testify in a public hearing after Memorial Day, and Rubio said he would ask Comey to verify reports about his memos.

"Did he keep these memos?" Rubio said he would ask. "What did those memos say, and why did he write it, and how did he feel? Did he ever feel like he was being put in a position where he couldn't do his job?"

Rubio stood up for Comey's character, saying that while the former FBI director wasn't perfect, he was a "patriotic, hardworking American."