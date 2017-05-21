Politicians knock Trump on human rights promotion

Story highlights Trump made his first foreign stop as President to Saudi Arabia

Some politicians said he should have addressed human rights

Washington (CNN) Politicians from both parties knocked President Donald Trump on Sunday for not making a forceful case for human rights during a speech in Saudi Arabia.

In his speech, Trump said he was not there to "lecture" Muslim countries, but he did call for nations to promote "the aspirations and dreams of all citizens who seek a better life -- including women, children and followers of all faiths."

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on "Fox News Sunday" that the primary purpose of the visit was to confront the threat of terrorism, and that human rights would improve as security and stability in the region did.

"The way you address those human rights issues and women's rights issues is to improve the conditions in the region," Tillerson said. "There are efforts underway to, I think, improve the rights of women, the participation of women in society throughout the region."

