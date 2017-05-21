Story highlights House panel has requested that Caputo produce documents and submit to a transcribed interview

In recent months the former Trump campaign adviser has repeatedly rejected accusations of Russian links

(CNN) As part of its probe into Russian election interference, the House Intelligence Committee has reached out to a Donald Trump presidential campaign communications adviser, Michael Caputo.

The House panel has requested that Caputo "produce certain documents and other materials to the Committee and participate in a voluntary, transcribed interview at the Committee's offices," according to a copy of a May 9 letter obtained by CNN.

Michael Caputo

The House panel asked that Caputo submit any documents or materials by Monday that "reasonably could lead to the discovery of any facts within the investigation's publicly-announced parameters."

The committee said an interview could entail discussing "Russian cyber activities directed against the 2016 US election, potential links between Russia and individuals associated with political campaigns, the US government's response to these Russian active measures, and related leaks of classified information."

