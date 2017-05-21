Why this season of 'SNL' was its best yet

Story highlights Dean Obeidallah: On Saturday, "Saturday Night Live" wrapped its best season in its 42-year history

The comedy show went beyond being a form of satirical news -- it became the news, writes Obeidallah

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM's radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @deanofcomedy. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) "Saturday Night Live's" season finale opened with Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump, singing the classic Leonard Cohen song, "Hallelujah." I bet the real Trump was also saying "hallelujah" as this show's season came to a close.

While millions of Americans will miss "SNL" when it goes on summer hiatus, Donald "President for now" Trump (as "SNL" dubbed him last night) and his supporters must be ecstatic the show is going on break.

This was very possibly "SNL's" best season in its 42-year history, and for two reasons.

First, its political comedy went beyond simply being a form of satirical news -- it became the news. "SNL" made headlines with its season opener on October 1, 2016, when America met Baldwin as Trump in a parody of the first presidential debate. (Can you believe that was only seven months ago?!)

The "SNL" debate sketches that followed seemed to be as anticipated and discussed as the actual debates themselves. Kate McKinnon's superb Hillary Clinton impression, together with Baldwin's Trump, was a "yuge" hit. As a result, "SNL" saw its ratings skyrocket and will end this season with its highest TV ratings in nearly 25 years