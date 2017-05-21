More die in bathtubs than in terrorism. It's still worth spending billions to fight it

Story highlights
- Bathtub accidents kill more Americans than terrorism
- The authors argue that Americans expect their government to protect them from terrorist attacks and investing in counter-terrorism efforts is more than justified
Jennie M. Easterly served as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council during the Obama administration. Joshua A. Geltzer served as Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council and, before that, as Deputy Legal Adviser to the National Security Council. The opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the authors.
(CNN)More Americans die from accidents in the bathtubs than from attacks by terrorists. Should we then care so much more -- and spend so much more -- to prevent terrorist attacks than bathtub mishaps? We think so. The reason is simply human nature. And the terrorist attack last month in Paris, on the eve of the critical French elections, showed once again that human nature is, in many ways, unchanging.