Israel: Netanyahu says all government ministers must attend Trump's arrival

Story highlights Source: Some ministers had planned to skip Trump's arrival

Trump is on his first foreign trip as president

Jerusalem (CNN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has demanded his government ministers attend the arrival ceremony of US President Donald Trump on Monday morning after several of them said they were going to skip it, according to the office of one of the ministers.

The minister's office, which spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the visit, told CNN that a number of ministers intended to skip the arrival ceremony at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport because it is expected to be brief.

Trump is expected to shake only the hands of Netanyahu and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

When Netanyahu realized the number of ministerial no-shows, he made attendance mandatory, the minister's office told CNN.

