Emmanuel Macron Fast Facts

Updated 1:22 PM ET, Sun May 21, 2017

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 07: Leader of &#39;En Marche!&#39; Emmanuel Macron addresses supporters after winning the French presidential election, at The Louvre on May 7, 2017, in Paris, France. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 07: Leader of 'En Marche!' Emmanuel Macron addresses supporters after winning the French presidential election, at The Louvre on May 7, 2017, in Paris, France. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

(CNN)Here is a look at the life of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Personal:
Birth date: December 21, 1977
Birth place: Amiens, France
Birth name: Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron
    Father: Jean-Michel Macron, professor of neurology
    Mother: Françoise Noguès-Macron, physician
    Marriage: Brigitte Trogneux (2007-present)
    Education: Université Paris Nanterre; Institut d'Études Politiques de Paris ("Sciences Po"); École Nationale d'Administration, 2004
    Other Facts:
    At age 39, Macron is the youngest president in French history.
    Prior to being elected president of France, he had never held elected office.
    Macron, a centrist, has said his aim is not to bring people to either the right or the left, but to unite the French people.
    During his time as economy minister, he spearheaded the so-called "Macron Law," which aimed to shake up the economy through labor reform. The measure had to be forced through the National Assembly with the help of a controversial parliamentary measure and led to several days of protest.
    Worked on Francois Hollande's 2012 presidential campaign.
    Macron's wife, Brigitte Trogneux, was his high school drama teacher. By the time Macron was 17, he claimed he would eventually marry her, though she was married with three children at the time.
    Timeline:
    2004-2008 -     Finance inspector with the ministry of economy.
    2008-2012 - Investment banker at Rothschild & Cie Banque in Paris.
    2012-June 2014 - Serves as President Hollande's deputy secretary-general.
    August 26, 2014 - Replaces Arnaud Montebourg as Minister of Economy, Industry and Digital Affairs.
    2015 - Is the chief architect of an economic reform bill for growth, activity and equal opportunities. The law becomes known as the "Macron Law."
    April 6, 2016 - Announces the launch of the political movement En Marche! ("On the Move!").
    August 30, 2016 - Resigns as economy minister. As he announces his resignation, he suggests he needs time to prepare for a presidential bid, stating "I am determined to do everything so our values, ideas and actions can transform France starting next year."
    November 16, 2016 - Officially declares he is running for president of France.
    November 2016 - Macron's book, "Révolution," is published. It lays out his vision for France.
    April 23, 2017 - In the first round of the presidential election, Macron receives more than 23% of the vote, with far-right candidate Marine Le Pen just under 22%.
    May 5, 2017 - Less than 48 hours before the second and final round of the presidential election, Macron is the victim of a "massive and coordinated hacking operation," according to his campaign team. Around 14.5 gigabytes of emails, personal and business documents are posted to the text-sharing site, Pastebin, through links to more than 70,000 files. Officials from Macron's En Marche! party say the perpetrators of the hack mixed fake documents with authentic ones "to create confusion and misinformation."
    May 7, 2017 - Macron defeats Le Pen with more than 66% of the vote, to become France's next president.
    May 14, 2017 - Sworn in as French president at the Elysee Palace in Paris.
    French President-elect Emmanuel Macron stands with his wife Brigitte Trogneux in front of the Pyramid at the Louvre Museum in Paris on Sunday, May 7, 2017, after the second round of the French presidential election. Macron soundly defeated far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.
    French President-elect Emmanuel Macron stands with his wife Brigitte Trogneux in front of the Pyramid at the Louvre Museum in Paris on Sunday, May 7, 2017, after the second round of the French presidential election. Macron soundly defeated far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.
    Emmanuel Macron addresses supporters at The Louvre on May 7 after winning the French Presidential Election.
    Emmanuel Macron addresses supporters at The Louvre on May 7 after winning the French Presidential Election.
    Supporters of French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron celebrate outside the Louvre in Paris after Macron won the second round of the election.
    Supporters of French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron celebrate outside the Louvre in Paris after Macron won the second round of the election.
    Supporters of Macron celebrate at the Louvre Museum in Paris on May 7.
    Supporters of Macron celebrate at the Louvre Museum in Paris on May 7.
    Marine Le Pen, candidate of the far-right Front National party, delivers a speech in Paris on May 7 after losing to Macron.
    Marine Le Pen, candidate of the far-right Front National party, delivers a speech in Paris on May 7 after losing to Macron.
    Le Pen supporters react to the election results in Paris on May 7.
    Le Pen supporters react to the election results in Paris on May 7.
    A polling official counts ballots on May 7 in Quimper, France.
    A polling official counts ballots on May 7 in Quimper, France.
    Voting officials count the votes at a polling station on the Island of Chausey, France.
    Voting officials count the votes at a polling station on the Island of Chausey, France.
    Polling officials count the ballots on May 7, in Saint-Denis de la Reunion, on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion. French citizens worldwide are casting their votes during the second round of the country&#39;s presidential vote.
    Polling officials count the ballots on May 7, in Saint-Denis de la Reunion, on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion. French citizens worldwide are casting their votes during the second round of the country's presidential vote.
    Macron waves as he leaves a polling station after casting his ballot in Le Touquet, France, on May 7.
    Macron waves as he leaves a polling station after casting his ballot in Le Touquet, France, on May 7.
    Twin sisters leave a polling station in Nice, France after voting on May 7 in the second round of the French presidential election.
    Twin sisters leave a polling station in Nice, France after voting on May 7 in the second round of the French presidential election.
    Soldiers patrol the grounds around The Louvre in Paris on May 7 where Emmanuel Macron will celebrate later should he win the election. Earlier in the day the The Louvre was cleared due to a security alert.
    Soldiers patrol the grounds around The Louvre in Paris on May 7 where Emmanuel Macron will celebrate later should he win the election. Earlier in the day the The Louvre was cleared due to a security alert.
    Election signs at a polling station in Rennes, France on May 7.
    Election signs at a polling station in Rennes, France on May 7.
    A woman enters a voting booth in Saint Jean de Luz, France, Sunday, May 7.
    A woman enters a voting booth in Saint Jean de Luz, France, Sunday, May 7.
    French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen moves to shakes hands with a woman at a polling station in Henin-Beaumont, France, Le Pen&#39;s home town.
    French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen moves to shakes hands with a woman at a polling station in Henin-Beaumont, France, Le Pen's home town.
    A Femen activist protesting Marine Le Pen&#39;s National Front party is arrested by police in Henin-Beaumont, France, Sunday, May 7.
    A Femen activist protesting Marine Le Pen's National Front party is arrested by police in Henin-Beaumont, France, Sunday, May 7.
    French presidential election candidate Emmanuel Macron leaves his home to go vote in Le Touquet, France.
    French presidential election candidate Emmanuel Macron leaves his home to go vote in Le Touquet, France.
    Outgoing French President Francois Hollande looks out of a window in Tulle, France on May 7.
    Outgoing French President Francois Hollande looks out of a window in Tulle, France on May 7.
    People queue at a polling station in Marseille, France.
    People queue at a polling station in Marseille, France.
    A voter arrives at a polling station in Marseille, France, on Sunday, May 7.
    A voter arrives at a polling station in Marseille, France, on Sunday, May 7.
    A man looks at election posters of the French presidential candidates, Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, at the French consulate in Jerusalem, on May 7. French citizens worldwide are casting their votes during the second round of the country&#39;s presidential vote.
    A man looks at election posters of the French presidential candidates, Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, at the French consulate in Jerusalem, on May 7. French citizens worldwide are casting their votes during the second round of the country's presidential vote.
