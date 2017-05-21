Emmanuel Macron Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Personal:

Birth date: December 21, 1977

Birth place: Amiens, France

Birth name: Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron

Father: Jean-Michel Macron, professor of neurology

Mother: Françoise Noguès-Macron, physician

Education: Université Paris Nanterre; Institut d'Études Politiques de Paris ("Sciences Po"); École Nationale d'Administration, 2004

Other Facts:

At age 39, Macron is the youngest president in French history.

Prior to being elected president of France, he had never held elected office.

Macron, a centrist, has said his aim is not to bring people to either the right or the left, but to unite the French people.

During his time as economy minister, he spearheaded the so-called " Macron Law ," which aimed to shake up the economy through labor reform. The measure had to be forced through the National Assembly with the help of a controversial parliamentary measure and led to several days of protest.

Worked on Francois Hollande's 2012 presidential campaign.

Timeline:

2004-2008 - Finance inspector with the ministry of economy.

2008-2012 - Investment banker at Rothschild & Cie Banque in Paris.

2012-June 2014 - Serves as Serves as President Hollande 's deputy secretary-general.

August 26, 2014 - Replaces Arnaud Montebourg as Minister of Economy, Industry and Digital Affairs.

2015 - Is the chief architect of an economic reform bill for growth, activity and equal opportunities. The law becomes known as the "Macron Law."

April 6, 2016 - Announces the launch of the political movement En Marche! ("On the Move!").

August 30, 2016 - Resigns as economy minister. As he announces his resignation, he suggests he needs time to prepare for a presidential bid, stating "I am determined to do everything so our values, ideas and actions can transform France starting next year."

November 16, 2016 - Officially declares he is running for president of France.

November 2016 - Macron's book, "Révolution," is published. It lays out his vision for France.

April 23, 2017 - In the first round of the presidential election, Macron receives more than 23% of the vote, with far-right candidate Marine Le Pen just under 22%.

May 5, 2017 - Less than 48 hours before the second and final round of the presidential election, Macron is the victim of a "massive and coordinated hacking operation," according to his campaign team. Around 14.5 gigabytes of emails, personal and business documents are posted to the text-sharing site, Pastebin, through links to more than 70,000 files. Officials from Macron's En Marche! party say the perpetrators of the hack mixed fake documents with authentic ones "to create confusion and misinformation."

May 7, 2017 - Macron defeats Le Pen with more than 66% of the vote, to become France's next president.

May 14, 2017 - Sworn in as French president at the Elysee Palace in Paris.