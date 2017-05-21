'Twin Peaks' return piques curiosity

(CNN) The following contains spoilers about the "Twin Peaks" premiere.

The granddaddy of "surreal-ity TV" is back, as "Twin Peaks" returned with a two-hour premiere that laid the groundwork for this 18-episode revival -- again defined more by director David Lynch's trademark eccentricities than its tangled web of a plot.

Liberated by the move to pay TV, the opening salvo on Showtime appeared determined to serve notice to strange-shows-come-lately of the debt they owe to the 1990 series. Step aside, "American Gods" and "Legion," and see how TV that dares to confuse is done.

Lynch, clearly, will take his time baking this cherry pie and bringing together the various ingredients. Hoping to hasten that process, Showtime is making the third and fourth episodes available online in advance of next week's airing to help crystallize elements that confound as much as they amaze.

Casual viewers probably need not apply. Even fans would benefit from having done their homework, brushing up not only on the original series but its movie prequel, "Fire Walk With Me." And it's not clear that will entirely help.

