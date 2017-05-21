Breaking News

CNN 10 - May 22, 2017

Updated 5:52 PM ET, Sun May 21, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ten.0522_00034522
ten.0522_00034522

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN10 - 05/22/2017

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN10 - 05/22/2017 10:00

Story highlights

  • This page includes the show Transcript

May 22, 2017

Our week begins with a report on President Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia and an excerpt from his speech to dozens of leaders from Muslim-majority countries. A look at what's said to be "flammable ice" follows, and then we explain why tax reform is a difficult challenge for the U.S. A report on a CNN Hero, a Vietnam veteran who's helping other veterans, completes our coverage.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Read More
Thank you for using CNN 10