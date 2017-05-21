North Korea fires ballistic missile

(CNN) North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile from an area near Pukchang, according to the South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The missile flew east about 500 km (over 300 miles), South Korean officials said.

"Our military is closely monitoring North Korea and is maintaining readiness posture," the statement said.

A White House official said the projectile was a medium-range ballistic missile, a system that North Korea tested in February.

It's the second from North Korea since South Korean President Moon Jae-in took office last week. Moon has advocated dialogue with North Korea to denuclearize.

