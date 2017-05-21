Story highlights Death toll in Venezuela rises to 47, attorney general's office says

Dozens attended rally in Miami against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro

(CNN) Massive demonstrations, violence and a rising death toll marked 50 consecutive days of anti-government protests in Venezuela.

Hundreds marched on Saturday along Caracas's Francisco Fajardo highway, one of city's major routes, while some flanked a gigantic sign that read "Elections Now" over an overpass.

"Fifty days facing threats, tear gas and pellets. Fifty days in which we have transformed fear into courage and strength," opposition leader Miguel Pizarro wrote on Twitter.

50 días enfrentando amenazas, bombas lacrimógenas y perdigones. 50 días en los que el miedo lo hemos transformado en valentía y fortaleza. pic.twitter.com/DKTFhQLDkY — Miguel Pizarro (@Miguel_Pizarro) May 20, 2017

Anti-government protesters want new elections and have called for President Nicolas Maduro's resignation. The government has repeatedly blocked any attempts to oust Maduro from power by a referendum vote. It has also delayed local and state elections.

Since March 29, opposition leaders have faced off with Maduro and his supporters, accusing him of imposing a dictatorship.

