Pippa Middleton weds millionaire financier James Matthews

(CNN) Royalty and celebrities gathered Saturday to watch as Philippa Charlotte "Pippa" Middleton, the younger sister of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, married millionaire hedge fund manager James Matthews in Englefield, England.

Middleton arrived with her father in an open-top vintage car shortly before rain started to fall, UK's Press Association reported. Once at the picturesque St. Mark's Church, father and daughter enjoyed a quiet moment before walking in.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arranges the train of her sister Pippa Middleton's wedding dress.

Heavy rain stayed away for most of the morning as guests streamed into the 12th-century church. A downpour erupted minutes after the ceremony started and ended just seconds before the 45-minute ceremony concluded.

The ceremony took place just a few miles from the Middleton estate, where the marquee reception was held. Classic cars also brought page boys and bridesmaids from Middletons' home minutes before the bride's arrival, the PA reported.

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, arrives with his brother, Pince Harry.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry were seen walking around the church shortly before the ceremony. However, Prince Harry's girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, did not accompany him to the ceremony. It was rumored she might join him for the reception; if Markle attended, it would be the couple's highest-profile outing to date.

