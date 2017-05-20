Pippa Middleton weds millionaire financier James Matthews

Story highlights Pippa Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge's sister, weds James Matthews on Saturday

She gained fame six years ago during her sister Kate's royal wedding to Prince William

(CNN) Royalty and celebrities gathered Saturday to watch as Philippa Charlotte "Pippa" Middleton, the younger sister of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, married millionaire hedge fund manager, James Matthews, in Englefield, England.

Middleton arrived with her father in an open-top vintage car shortly before rain started to fall, UK's Press Association reported. Once at the picturesque St. Mark's Church, father and daughter enjoyed a quiet moment before walking in.

The rain stayed away for most of the morning as guests streamed into the 12th-century church. The ceremony took place just a few miles from the Middleton estate, where the marquee reception will be held.

Classic cars also brought page boys and bridesmaids from Middletons' home minutes before the bride's arrival, the PA reported.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry were seen walking around the church shortly before the ceremony. However, Prince Harry's girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, did not accompany him. If Markle attends, it would be the couple's highest-profile outing to date.

