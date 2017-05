Photos: The wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Mathews Pippa Middleton and James Matthews exit the church after their wedding ceremony at St. Mark's Church on Saturday, May 20, in Englefield, England. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews leave St. Mark's Church following their wedding.

Prince George, fourth from the left, stands with other page boys and flower girls after the wedding.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, talks with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, a flower girl, following the wedding.

Prince George waves as he leaves in a car after attending his aunt's wedding.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry walk to the church.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank arrive for the wedding.

Roger Federer and his wife, Mirka, arrive.

Guests arrive ahead of the wedding.