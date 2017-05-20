Plane collides with truck at LAX, injuring 8

(CNN) A passenger jet landing at Los Angeles International Airport collided with a utility truck Saturday afternoon, leaving eight people on the truck with non-life-threatening injuries, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

None of the 146 people on the Aeromexico Boeing 737 were hurt, the fire department said.

Six injured, 1 critically, after Aeromexico flight hits utility truck on taxiway at LAX https://t.co/uity7MFYei pic.twitter.com/liXq7f1T06 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) May 20, 2017

The right wing of Flight 642, arriving from from Mexico City, struck the utility truck, causing it to overturn near a taxiway, the statement said.

There was no fire or spilled fuel.

CNN is seeking comment from Aeromexico.

