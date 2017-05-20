Story highlights Some naysayers told the girls they were 'Barbies' and should not play soccer

They were crowned league champions four games before the season ended

(CNN) Andrea Gómez beat the boys on the soccer field game after game, and by the end of the season, the goalkeeper and her teammates clinched the top spot in an otherwise all-male league.

It's a rare achievement for a girls' team in Spain to dominate the sport the way AEM Lleida has -- and it could mark a turning point for gender equity in Spanish soccer.

For Andrea, upstaging the competition was simple.

"We felt like another rival, as if it was normal, because in fact, it is," she said. "We were going to compete, and that's it."

The girls, ages 12 to 14, were crowned champions for the first time on March 31. They won 22 matches, and were so far ahead of their competition that they earned the title four games before the season ended, according to the team's GoFundMe page.

