Cloud Computing takes Preakness as Derby winner Always Dreaming fades

By Steve Almasy, CNN

Updated 7:25 PM ET, Sat May 20, 2017

Cloud Computing edged Classic Empire at the finish line.
  • Always Dreaming finishes eighth
  • Cloud Computing was rested, having not raced in the Kentucky Derby

(CNN)Cloud Computing, ridden by Javier Castellano, finished first in the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, denying Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming a chance to capture horse racing's Triple Crown.

"Today is a special day," Castellano told broadcaster NBC just after the race. "I'm so happy, really happy."
Cloud Computing crossed the finish line just a nose ahead of Classic Empire, the second-place horse.
    Always Dreaming, which led much of the race, finished well back after fading down the stretch. He was eighth, 13 3/4 lengths behind the winner.
    Cloud Computing is the fourth horse in 34 years to win the Preakness after not running in the Kentucky Derby.
    "I'm not going to dispute the fact brought in a fresh horse, that was part of our strategy," trainer Chad Brown said.
    The final leg of the Triple Crown is the Belmont Stakes on June 10 in Elmont, New York.
    CNN's Quand Thomas contributed to this report.