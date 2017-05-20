Cloud Computing takes Preakness as Derby winner Always Dreaming fades

Story highlights Always Dreaming finishes eighth

Cloud Computing was rested, having not raced in the Kentucky Derby

(CNN) Cloud Computing, ridden by Javier Castellano, finished first in the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, denying Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming a chance to capture horse racing's Triple Crown.

"Today is a special day," Castellano told broadcaster NBC just after the race. "I'm so happy, really happy."

Cloud Computing crossed the finish line just a nose ahead of Classic Empire, the second-place horse.

Always Dreaming, which led much of the race, finished well back after fading down the stretch. He was eighth, 13 3/4 lengths behind the winner.

Cloud Computing is the fourth horse in 34 years to win the Preakness after not running in the Kentucky Derby.

