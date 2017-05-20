Story highlights Romanian border police say Kanter's travel documents were canceled by Turkey

(CNN) Turkish NBA player Enes Kanter said he was stopped at an airport in Romania on Saturday after his travel documents were canceled by his government.

The Oklahoma City Thunder center tweeted a video saying he was being held by police at the airport.

I'm being held at Romanian airport by Police!! pic.twitter.com/uYZMBqKx54 — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) May 20, 2017

"They said (Turkey's embassy) canceled my passport. They've been holding us here for hours," Kanter says in his video, panning over to two men in white shirts, "by these two police."

A Romanian border police spokesman confirmed Kanter had been stopped but said the basketball player was never detained and had been free to move about the airport, until he left on a flight for London.

He arrived Sunday in New York, according to his verified Twitter account.

The United States Of America 🇺🇸 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FBPurW17AT — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) May 21, 2017

