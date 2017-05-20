Story highlights Romanian border police say Kanter's travel documents were canceled by Turkey

Kanter blames Turkey's President and compares him to Hitler

(CNN) Turkish NBA player Enes Kanter was stopped at an airport in Romania on Saturday after his travel documents were canceled by his government.

The Oklahoma City Thunder center tweeted a video saying he was being held by police at the airport, but a Romanian border police spokesman said he was never detained and was free to move about the airport, until he left on a flight for London.

I'm being held at Romanian airport by Police!! pic.twitter.com/uYZMBqKx54 — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) May 20, 2017

"They said (Turkey's embassy) canceled my passport. They've been holding us here for hours," he says, panning over to two men in white shirts, "by these two police."

Kanter , who turned 25 Saturday, said his political views were behind the travel document cancellation. He blamed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who recently was in Washington for a visit with US President Donald Trump. During Erdogan's US trip there was an incident outside the Turkish embassy where fighting broke out and nine people were hospitalized.

"(Erdogan) is a bad, bad man," Kanter says on the video. "He's a dictator and the Hitler of our century."

