(CNN) Kent Farrington saw a wild ride rewarded with a win on Spanish soil in the Longines Global Champions Tour for the world's best showjumpers.

After defending champion Marcus Ehning of Germany produced a clear round in a five-horse jump-off in 45.68 seconds, Farrington went for broke to clinch the trophy at Madrid's exclusive country club, the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, with a clear round in 45.18 seconds.

Television pictures showed the 36-year-old from Chicago extended his lead over Ehning after he made his Belgian-bred bay mare Gazelle take a sharp turn into a big combination jump in the middle of the eight-fence jump-off.

"It was extremely close," Farrington said in a televised interview after beating Ehning and his French horse Pret A Tout by half a second. "I took an extreme risk and it paid off."

