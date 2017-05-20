Saudi Arabia, US companies reach $55 billion in deals

Story highlights Saudi Arabia has reached agreements with US defense, manufacturing and oil and gas companies

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (CNN) Saudi Arabia announced more than $55 billion in deals with US companies Saturday, coinciding with President Donald Trump's arrival here for a two-day visit.

The Saudis announced they had reached preliminary agreements with US defense companies, industrial manufacturers and oil and gas companies following a Saudi-US CEO Forum in Riyadh that will help Saudis make progress on their Vision 2030 plan to modernize and diversify the country's economy.

The series of deals also includes a $12 billion investment in a US oil refinery from Motiva Enterprises, a subsidiary of Aramco, Saudi Arabia's national oil and gas company.

The deals are at least in part aimed at garnering good will with Trump, who has focused on delivering a boost to companies in those three industries, giving him a multibillion-dollar package to champion as he returns to the United States.

The agreement with defense companies represents just a sliver of the $110 billion deal that Trump and Saudi King Salman are expected to broker by the end of Trump's visit.

