Former Trump campaign aide seeks legal help -- from Trump

"My heart aches," a former campaign official said of ex-staffers who might be caught up in the investigation

(CNN) A former Trump campaign aide is requesting that President Donald Trump set up a legal fund to help associates ensnared in the federal probe into Trump campaign contacts with Russia.

The ex-staff member, who told CNN he is racking up legal fees after hiring an attorney in order to respond to questions from federal investigators, also said he was never paid for his work for the campaign. He requested anonymity to speak candidly.

"In many ways, the Trump associates are the real victims here," the ex-staffer said.

"The world (is) going after them and Trump (is) leaving them abandoned on the battlefield," he added. "Yet many lives will be ruined in the process."

The White House declined to comment on whether administration officials have issued legal guidance to White House employees.

