Reports said Trump called Comey a "nut job" during the meeting

Washington (CNN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov denies discussing the firing of former FBI Director James Comey with President Donald Trump during his White House visit earlier this month.

"We did not touch this subject," Lavrov told reporters at a news conference Saturday in Cyprus, Russia's state-run TASS news agency reported.

TASS posted pictures showing the trio together in the Oval Office, angering the White House and adding strange and ironic optics to questions swirling around the White House over Comey's firing and the investigations into allegations of questionable ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

No US media were invited to the meeting, which Russian President Vladimir Putin requested when he spoke with Trump earlier this month, but a TASS photographer was in the room for at least part of it.

