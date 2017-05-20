Roger Stone: Trump's Saudi award 'makes me want to puke'

Story highlights GOP operative and former Trump campaign adviser Stone expressed disapproval of part of the President's trip

Trump has tried to distance himself from Stone

(CNN) As President Donald Trump celebrated what he called a "tremendous" first day in Saudi Arabia, his onetime campaign adviser and longtime confidante Roger Stone expressed nothing but aversion for the Gulf nation and parts of the President's trip.

In a litany of tweets, Stone berated Saudi Arabia as "the enemy" and slammed Trump for accepting the Order of Abdulaziz from King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

"Candidly this makes me want to puke," he wrote.

Candidly this makes me want to puke #JaredsIdea pic.twitter.com/tAeEWUXfI1 — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) May 20, 2017

The order, the nation's highest civilian honor, was also bestowed upon former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush. Stone suggested, however, that Trump accepted the award only at the suggestion of his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, although he doesn't say why he made the assertion.

JUST WATCHED President Trump receives Saudi gold medal Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH President Trump receives Saudi gold medal 01:43

Stone's tweets come as Trump has tried to distance himself from his controversial former campaign adviser. A source confirmed to CNN that Stone was among those who advised the President to fire former FBI Director James Comey, which Politico first reported.

Read More