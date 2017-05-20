Melania and Ivanka Trump arrive in Saudi Arabia sans headscarves

Story highlights Their choice is notable because Trump criticized Michelle Obama for the same decision in 2015

Several female leaders visiting the country have shed headscarves in recent years

(CNN) First lady Melania Trump and first daughter Ivanka Trump arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday morning sporting an absence of headscarves.

Their choice of dress during the first stop on President Donald Trump's inaugural trip abroad is notable because Trump criticized first lady Michelle Obama for making the same decision two years earlier.

President Barack Obama and the first lady visited Saudi Arabia in 2015 to pay respects to the late King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and meet the newly appointed monarch, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. But Michelle Obama attended without wearing a headscarf, drawing notice back in the United States about her lack of a traditional head covering in the conservative country.

Trump weighed in on his preferred platform, Twitter, saying, "Many people are saying it was wonderful that Mrs. Obama refused to wear a scarf in Saudi Arabia, but they were insulted. We have enuf enemies."

Many people are saying it was wonderful that Mrs. Obama refused to wear a scarf in Saudi Arabia, but they were insulted.We have enuf enemies — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2015

When asked why the Trumps went without scarves, the White House responded that they were not required to wear them.

