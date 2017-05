Former US Rep. Anthony Weiner exits a federal court in New York on Friday, May 19, after pleading guilty to transferring obscene material to a minor. According to a statement by acting US Attorney Joon H. Kim, Weiner admitted that he texted a 15-year-old girl and sent her sexually explicit images as well as directions to engage in sexual conduct. Weiner left Congress in June 2011 when it first emerged that he had sent explicit texts to women other than his wife.