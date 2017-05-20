Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi attend the opening the World Center for Countering Extremist Thought in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, May 21. Hide Caption 1 of 23

President Donald Trump speaks during the Arabic Islamic American Summit at the King Abdulaziz Conference Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 21. Trump told Muslim leaders he brings a message of "friendship, hope and love."

President Trump is seated for at the Arabic Islamic American Summit on May 21. Speaking of Islamic terrorism, Trump said, "This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects or different civilizations. This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it. This is a battle between good and evil."

President Trump, center, Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, center right, Jordan's King Abdullah II, second right, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, third right, and other officials pose for a group photo during the Arabic Islamic American Summit at the King Abdulaziz Conference Center in Riyadh on May 21.

King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, shakes hands with President Trump on May 21 in this handout photo from the Saudi Royal Council.

President Donald Trump looks on as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef exchange an agreement against the funding militant groups during a meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council on May 21.

This handout photo shows the summit opening its session with President Trump and heads of state in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 21. The meeting was attended by leaders from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi and Oman.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and President Trump speak on May 21 during the summit in this handout photo.

First lady Melania Trump chats with children during a visit to the American International School in Riyadh on May 21.

President Trump holds a bilateral meeting with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on May 21 in Riyadh.

President Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi share a laugh during a bilateral meeting on May 21.

President Donald Trump is handed a sword during a welcoming ceremony at Murabba Palace on Saturday, May 20, in Riyadh., Saudi Arabia.

President Donald Trump sits with, from left, White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and chief economic adviser Gary Cohn before a bilateral meeting with Saudi King Salman.

US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud take part in a signing ceremony at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh on May 20, 2017.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump look at a display of Saudi modern art at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh.

President Trump receives the Order of Abdulaziz al-Saud medal from King Salman at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh.

First lady Melania Trump chats with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef at a ceremony during which President Trump received the Order of Abdulaziz al-Saud medal.

Ivanka Trump participates in a presentation ceremony of the Order of Abdulaziz al-Saud medal to her father, President Trump, at the Royal Court Palace.

US President Donald Trump meets with Saudi King Salman after a welcome ceremony at the Royal Terminal of King Khalid International Airport, on May 20, 2017, in Riyadh.

Soldiers on horseback carry the US and Saudi flags as they escort US President Donald Trump to the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh on May 20.

US President Donald Trump is welcomed by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on May 20.

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump take part in a welcome ceremony with King Salman.