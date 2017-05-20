President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign tripUpdated 11:32 AM ET, Sat May 20, 2017 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds. Photos: President Trump's first foreign tripUS President Donald Trump meets with Saudi King Salman after a welcome ceremony at the Royal Terminal of King Khalid International Airport, on May 20, 2017, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.Hide Caption 1 of 9 Photos: President Trump's first foreign tripPresident Trump receives the Order of Abdulaziz al Saud medal from King Salman at the Saudi Royal Court.Hide Caption 2 of 9 Photos: President Trump's first foreign tripPresident Trump is served coffee during a presentation ceremony of the Order of Abdulaziz al Saud medal at the Royal Court Palace.Hide Caption 3 of 9 Photos: President Trump's first foreign tripFirst lady Melania Trump chats with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef at a ceremony during which President Trump received the Order of Abdulaziz al Saud medal.Hide Caption 4 of 9 Photos: President Trump's first foreign tripIvanka Trump participates in a presentation ceremony of the Order of Abdulaziz al Saud medal to her father, President Trump, at the Royal Court Palace.Hide Caption 5 of 9 Photos: President Trump's first foreign tripPresident Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on May 20, at the Royal Terminal of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Hide Caption 6 of 9 Photos: President Trump's first foreign tripPresident Trump and first lady Melania Trump take part in a welcome ceremony with King Salman.Hide Caption 7 of 9 Photos: President Trump's first foreign tripPresident Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, greets King Salman upon arriving in Saudi Arabia.Hide Caption 8 of 9 Photos: President Trump's first foreign tripPresident Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave from Air Force One at the Royal Terminal of King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia.Hide Caption 9 of 9President Trump takes his first foreign trip, with stops in Saudi Arabia, Israel, Italy, Vatican City and Brussels.More from PoliticsRussia foreign minister denies talking to Trump about ComeySaudi Arabia, US companies reach $55 billion in dealsMelania and Ivanka Trump arrive in Saudi Arabia sans headscarvesCNN's Michael Smerconish offers President Trump some legal adviceTrump lands in Saudi Arabia as controversies swirl at home