Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (CNN) President Donald Trump has landed in Saudi Arabia for his first stop abroad since taking office, a visit meant to bolster partnerships abroad that aides hope can reset a scandal-pocked narrative back home.

Trump's stop in the Saudi capital is the first in an eight-day, five-country swing across the Middle East and Europe.

Air Force One touched down at the King Khalid airport in Riyadh at 2:45 a.m. ET (9:45 a.m. local time), where Trump was greeted on the tarmac by King Salman and other high-level Saudi officials. Later Saturday the King will host Trump at the Royal Court.

Trump got very little sleep on his 14-hour flight from Washington, chief of staff Reince Priebus told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Trump is embarking upon his first international trip at a moment of deep uncertainty for his young presidency. This week, the Justice Department named a special counsel to investigate Russian meddling in last year's election, including potential ties between Trump associates and Russian officials.

