There are lots of ways to get to impeachment

Story highlights Danny Cevallos: Many suggest that a president asking an FBI director to halt an investigation of a senior campaign adviser constitutes obstruction of justice

Cevallos says there are plenty of other transgressions that can be creatively applied to a president's conduct to spur impeachment

(CNN) President Donald Trump reportedly told former FBI Director James Comey, referring to the investigation into the activities of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, that he hoped Comey would "let it go," according to a contemporaneous memo authored by Comey.

Since then, many have suggested that a president asking an FBI director to halt an investigation of a senior campaign adviser constitutes obstruction of justice, and is an impeachable offense.

And that's just obstruction of justice.

JUST WATCHED Source: White House researching impeachment Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Source: White House researching impeachment 01:23

There are plenty of other potential federal crimes that might be creatively applied to the president's alleged conduct. That's the beauty of the US Code for US attorneys: there are so many overlapping federal crimes, with such nebulous definitions, that a creative prosecutor can look at almost any conduct and shoehorn it into a few criminal statutes.