Kamau Bell: What I learned from Muslims in small-town America

W. Kamau Bell is a sociopolitical comedian and the author of the new book, "The Awkward Thoughts of W. Kamau Bell: Tales of a 6'4", African-American, Heterosexual, Cisgender, Left-Leaning, Asthmatic, Black and Proud Blerd, Mama's Boy, Dad, and Stand-Up Comedian" (Dutton). Tune in Sundays at 10 p.m. ET to watch the second season of CNN's "United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell." The views expressed in this commentary are solely his.

(CNN) There's no religion in this country that is more misunderstood, mis-categorized, and misidentified than Islam. Whether it is Sikh men in turbans being attacked because people believe they are Muslims (HINT: They are not), or so-called liberal allies encouraging Muslim women who wear hijab to "liberate" themselves by taking it off, or all the confusion and fear around Sharia, halal meat, and Muslim-American sports heroes, we have a lot to learn. I'm looking at you, President Trump.

I will be paying attention to President Trump this weekend as he is scheduled to give a speech in Saudi Arabia on — wait for it — Islam. Donald Trump giving a speech on Islam is like me giving a speech titled, "The Best Haircuts to Have If You Really Want to Succeed in Corporate America." I could do it. But I'd mostly be making it up as I went along.

There's no better place to go to attempt to deconstruct all this confusion and fear than the Detroit metro area, and so that's where we headed for this week's episode of "United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell."

We spent most of our time in Dearborn and Hamtramck, two cities whose very existence and whose — and I say this with all due respect and love — boring-ness should completely unravel what we might call the Fox News version of Islam. Hamtramck is a majority-Muslim city with majority-Muslim city council. And Dearborn is 30% Arab-American. Dearborn and Hamtramck are like any sleepy suburban towns all across America except because of the Middle Eastern culture the architecture is more interesting and the food is way (WAY!) better. And also because of the influence of Islam many of the women dress more modestly than most American cities. At least they dress more modestly in public. There is a Forever 21 in Dearborn after all.

But other than that, Dearborn and Hamtramck are ideal (and classic ... and even conservative) small town America , filled with people working hard for their piece of the American dream. And if all of that is news to you, then that should be all you need to know about how nonsensical the demonization of Muslims really is.

