(CNN) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has won re-election, according to state TV, defeating his conservative challenger Ebrahim Raisi in a resounding victory for the country's moderates.

"The National Media (IRINN) congratulate the victory of Mr. Hassan Rouhani in the presidential election," Iranian state media channel IRINN announced in an on-screen news ticker.

Iran's Interior Ministry has not released final numbers since their last update, but Rouhani's lead of more than seven million votes is insurmountable.

The final results are expected later Saturday.

Developing story - more to come