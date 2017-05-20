Iranian President Hassan Rouhani wins re-election

Story highlights The victory is a triumph for Iran's moderate camp

More than 40 million people voted

(CNN) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has won re-election, the Interior minister said on Saturday.

Rouhani defeated his conservative challenger Ebrahim Raisi on Friday in a victory for the reformist camp in the predominantly Shiite nation.

Rouhani won 57% of the vote, or 23,549, 616 votes, said Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli.

"The National Media (IRINN) congratulate the victory of Mr. Hassan Rouhani in the presidential election," Iranian state media channel IRINN announced in an on-screen news ticker.

Rouhani, a moderate, was a key architect of the 2015 nuclear deal with the United States, the European Union and other partners and his first term was marked by an emergent international engagement.

