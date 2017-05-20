Breaking News

Suspect under investigation in Champs-Elysees attack

By Marilia Brocchetto and Sandrine Amiel CNN

Updated 2:03 PM ET, Sat May 20, 2017

Police officers block access to the Champs-Elysées in Paris &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/20/europe/champs-elyses-in-paris-closed/index.html&quot;&gt;after a shooting&lt;/a&gt; on Thursday, April 20. One police officer and an attacker were killed, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV and the French Interior Ministry.
Police officers block access to the Champs-Elysées in Paris after a shooting on Thursday, April 20. One police officer and an attacker were killed, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV and the French Interior Ministry.
Bystanders raise their hands in the air as they approach police who were clearing the streets around the Champs-Elysées.
Bystanders raise their hands in the air as they approach police who were clearing the streets around the Champs-Elysées.
Emergency crews work near the site of the shooting.
Emergency crews work near the site of the shooting.
Police survey the Champs-Elysées as they work to secure the area.
Police survey the Champs-Elysées as they work to secure the area.
People evacuate passers-by from the scene with their hands raised. The Champs-Elysées, a top tourist attraction in Paris, is lined with restaurants, cafes, exclusive designer boutiques and tourist shops.
People evacuate passers-by from the scene with their hands raised. The Champs-Elysées, a top tourist attraction in Paris, is lined with restaurants, cafes, exclusive designer boutiques and tourist shops.
A forensic team investigates the scene where an attacker opened fire on police with an automatic weapon.
A forensic team investigates the scene where an attacker opened fire on police with an automatic weapon.
A French soldier stands guard after the shooting.
A French soldier stands guard after the shooting.
A police van is towed away from the scene.
A police van is towed away from the scene.
Police, who are on high alert, monitor the scene of the shooting.
Police, who are on high alert, monitor the scene of the shooting.
Authorities closed the world-famous shopping street and told people to avoid the area.
Authorities closed the world-famous shopping street and told people to avoid the area.
The Eiffel Tower is seen in the background as police officers block the entrance to the Champs-Elysées.
The Eiffel Tower is seen in the background as police officers block the entrance to the Champs-Elysées.
Story highlights

  • One police officer died in the attack
  • The assailant, Karim Cheurfi, had been known to counterterrorism officials

Paris (CNN)A suspect is under investigation in connection with the Champs-Elysees attack a month ago that left a police officer dead, a spokeswoman for the Paris prosecutor's office said.

Authorities found the suspect's DNA on the weapon that gunman Karim Cheurfi used in the attack, spokeswoman Agnés Thibault-Lecuivre said. Cheurfi was killed by police.
Husband of slain policeman gives moving eulogy

The suspect, whom prosecutors have not identified, faces possible charges of conspiracy in connection with terrorism and possession of type-A weapons, which French authorities don't allow civilians to own, she said.
    French police arrested the man Monday in Seine et Marne, on the outskirts of Paris, she said.
    One police officer died in the attack after Cheurfi, wielding an "automatic weapon," leapt out of a car and opened fire. He "then ran away, managing to shoot and wound two other policemen," Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre Henry Brandet said at the time. A tourist was also injured.
    Cheurfi, a 39-year-old French national with a long and violent criminal record, was shot dead as he tried to escape. A note defending ISIS fell out of his pocket, though authorities had no previous evidence he was radicalized, prosecutors said. He was also carrying the addresses of police stations, they said.
    French authorities, including the domestic security service, had begun a counterterrorism investigation into Cheurfi in March, after learning of his mounting determination to establish communication with an ISIS fighter in Syria and Iraq, a source close to the investigation told CNN.