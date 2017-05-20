Vanessa Bayer leaving 'SNL'

(CNN) "Saturday Night Live" is going to bid farewell to another longtime cast member.

Vanessa Bayer, who has been with the show for seven seasons, will be leaving the series after the current season, which ends Saturday.

"Thank you SNL for 7 years of laughs, love and incredible memories," Bayer wrote on Instagram. "It has been a dream come true."

Bayers announcement comes just days after it was confirmed that Bobby Moynihan would be exiting the show after nine seasons.

And thanks for this goodbye sketch at the table, Colin.

Moynihan's departure was less of a surprise than Bayers. It was announced last week that he was set to headline a CBS comedy in the fall.

