Story highlights Cornell was found unresponsive in his Detroit hotel room

The medical examiner ruled his death a suicide by hanging

(CNN) Chris Cornell, the lead singer for Soundgarden, will be laid to rest on May 26 in Los Angeles, two people with knowledge of the plans told CNN Saturday.

Cornell's body will be flown from Michigan to Los Angeles on Sunday, and Cornell will be buried at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, the sources said.

One of the sources told CNN, "The family is thinking about a (public) memorial for fans, but is coping now with their loss and the funeral service."

JUST WATCHED Chris Cornell on Seattle's grunge era (2013) Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Chris Cornell on Seattle's grunge era (2013) 03:39

Cornell, 52, died Wednesday night after performing with Soundgarden at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

Read More