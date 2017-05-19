Breaking News

Pippa Middleton's wedding is shaping up as Britain's wedding of the year

By Lindsay Isaac and Chandrika Narayan, CNN

Updated 1:07 PM ET, Fri May 19, 2017

Story highlights

  • Pippa Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge's sister, marries James Matthews on Saturday
  • She gained fame six years ago during her sister Kate's royal wedding to Prince William

London (CNN)It's not quite a royal wedding, but on the scale of hotly anticipated nuptials, it's pretty close.

She is Philippa Charlotte "Pippa" Middleton, the younger sister of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.
He is James Matthews, a millionaire hedge fund manager.
    Six years after famously taking part in her sister Kate's fairy-tale wedding, Pippa will take center stage in her own lavish one.
    Middleton and Matthews will tie the knot Saturday at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire.
    Pippa Middleton shot to fame in 2011 when she was bridesmaid at her sister Kate&#39;s wedding to Prince William in London.
    Middleton appears with best man Prince Harry on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after the royal wedding on April 29, 2011.
    Pippa Middleton attends the wedding of Lady Katie Percy, a friend of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, on February 26, 2011.
    Pippa Middleton pictured with her sister Kate, left, and father Michael, in Jerash, Jordan. The Middleton family lived in Amman, Jordan for two and a half years.
    Pippa and the rest of the Middleton family leave the Goring Hotel in London the day after the royal wedding.
    Pippa Middleton and a friend watch a match at the French Open tennis championship at the Roland Garros stadium, on May 30, 2011.
    Pippa Middleton watches a match at the AEGON Championships at Queen&#39;s Club, London on June 9, 2011.
    It's set to be Britain's wedding of the year.
    Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and Middleton's big sister, Kate, will be among the guests. And their two children will play starring roles in the ceremony.
    Three-year-old Prince George will be page boy, and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte will be a flower girl.
    The Duchess of Cambridge has already admitted she is a little worried about how her children will behave. She's "hopeful that they would be good, but you never know at that age," she reportedly told a guest at a Buckingham Palace garden party recently.
    Prince Harry is on the guest list.
    But most of the details are being kept under tight wraps.
    The wedding reportedly will be Scottish-themed, complete with whiskey and bagpipes, Daily Mail reports.
    Britain&#39;s Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, are accompanied by her sister and maid of honor, Pippa Middleton, as they leave their wedding service in April 2011 in London&#39;s Westminster Abbey.
    Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, are accompanied by her sister and maid of honor, Pippa Middleton, as they leave their wedding service in April 2011 in London's Westminster Abbey.
    The bride and groom have been spotted in the English countryside, attending to the final details at the 12th-century church where the wedding ceremony will take place.
    Just a few miles away is the Middleton estate, where the marquee reception will be held.
    Middleton first grabbed the world attention's at the wedding of her sister in 2011 to Prince William.
    As maid of honor, her eye-catching, sleek white gown made headlines. And her svelte figure turned her into a celebrity on social media.
    Pippa Middleton is pictured at the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in April 2011.
    Pippa Middleton is pictured at the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in April 2011.
    And just like that, the overshadowed younger sister shot to fame.
    With that celebrity status came opportunity.
    The younger Middleton authored a book. She even become a contributor for Vanity Fair.
    Kate&#39;s sister, Pippa Middleton, announces engagement
    "It's been a crazy couple of years since my sister's wedding but it's had its upsides and downsides and I just feel really fortunate to be able to build a career as a writer," she said a year after her sister's wedding.
    After dating a string of high-society men, 41-year old Matthews, popped the question last summer after almost two years of dating. Matthews' parents are multi-millionaires -- his father, David, was a racing driver-turned-property developer. His younger brother is Spencer Matthews of "made of Chelsea" fame.
    Despite all the interest in the couple, the big question is whether Prince Harry's girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, will be his date.
    If Markle attends, it would be the couple's highest-profile outing to date.
    And it just may spark rumors of another royal wedding in the wings.

    Lindsay Isaac reported and wrote from London. Chandrika Narayan wrote from Atlanta.