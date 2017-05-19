Pippa Middleton's wedding is shaping up as Britain's wedding of the year

Story highlights Pippa Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge's sister, marries James Matthews on Saturday

She gained fame six years ago during her sister Kate's royal wedding to Prince William

London (CNN) It's not quite a royal wedding, but on the scale of hotly anticipated nuptials, it's pretty close.

She is Philippa Charlotte "Pippa" Middleton, the younger sister of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.

He is James Matthews, a millionaire hedge fund manager.

Six years after famously taking part in her sister Kate's fairy-tale wedding, Pippa will take center stage in her own lavish one.

Middleton and Matthews will tie the knot Saturday at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire.

