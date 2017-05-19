(CNN) In his first few months in office, US President Donald Trump has continuously broken with tradition and thrown convention to the wind.

His inaugural overseas visit will be no different.

Trump -- who will also visit Israel, Belgium and Italy during the trip -- will join a short list of presidents who chose not to visit a US neighbor before traveling further afield.

In fact, Trump is the first president since Jimmy Carter whose first foreign destination wasn't Mexico or Canada. Carter visited the UK in May 1977.

Trump's lack of foreign travel has even landed him with a nickname: the "Homebody President."

When he takes off on Friday, Trump will be 119 days into his first term, marking the latest first foreign trip in the past 50 years by a US president.

The last president to take longer before traveling abroad was Lyndon B. Johnson, who waited more than 10 months after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963 before visiting Canada.