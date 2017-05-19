Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN) Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here are some pieces you may have missed in a busy news week:

Some say this popular weed killer causes cancer

Christine Sheppard is one of more than 800 cancer patients suing Monsanto, the maker of Roundup, claiming the company failed to warn consumers about a risk of cancer from the weed killer. Monsanto insists Roundup is safe . (Story by Holly Yan, photographs by John Francis Peters)

Venezuela: Where supplies are few and pain is everywhere

A lack of food, of medicine, even water is hurting the most vulnerable in Venezuela. CNN went to see and report the impact on some of the country's children . (By Nick Paton Walsh and Marilia Brocchetto)