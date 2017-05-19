Story highlights Alyssa Elsman, 18, was killed in the Times Square attack

(CNN) The 18-year-old woman who died in the Times Square rampage on Thursday was a Michigan high school graduate with a knack for baking muffins, according to officials at her school who knew her.

Alyssa Elsman was the lone person killed in Thursday's midday attack, in which police say a suspect intentionally drove onto the sidewalk and hit crowds of pedestrians in New York's Times Square.

Elsman's 13-year-old sister, Ava, was among 20 other bystanders who were injured. She was being treated for a collapsed lung and broken pelvis, officials said.

Of those injured, three were in critical condition and one, a 38-year-old from Canada, was in very critical condition, officials said.

On Friday, a makeshift memorial for Elsman of flowers and photos was created in the area near where she was killed.

