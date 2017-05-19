These photos are meant to turn our racial assumptions on their head

(CNN) A girl stands in front of shelves full of dolls in a store, but none of them look like her. She's white, and the dolls are black.

This striking image is part of a series of photos called 'Let's Talk about Race' in the May issue of O Magazine. The photos together serve as commentary on race in American society.

The series includes two other photos — one with women at a nail salon and another showing two women in a domestic scene: one sits with gold heels and a bedazzled phone on a couch, another — in a maid's uniform serves tea.

The photos unflinchingly confront racial stereotypes.

"We were interested in turning racial assumptions on their heads. We brainstormed many societal situations in which we are accustomed to seeing various races playing certain roles, and then imagined what it would be like to reverse them," Lucy Kaylin, O Magazine Editor-in-Chief explained in an email.

