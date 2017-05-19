Driver charged with murder in Times Square crash

Story highlights Suspect charged with murder, attempted murder and aggravated vehicular homicide

One 18-year-old killed and 22 reported injured after car rampage on NY sidewalk

New York (CNN) A man with a history of drunken driving, has been charged with murder after police say he barreled a car through the crowded sidewalks in Manhattan's Time Square, leaving one person dead and injuring 22.

The deadly rampage on Thursday started after the driver allegedly made a U-turn, then steered the car into the packed sidewalk where it rammed dozens of pedestrians for a three block stretch.

One surveillance video showed the maroon car jump the curb and slam into a group of people, sending bodies tumbling over the hood of the speeding Honda Accord.

The rampage killed Alyssa Elsman, an 18-year-old resident of Portage, Michigan, who had been visiting the city, and left four people in critical condition, officials said.

The suspect, Richard Rojas, of the Bronx, tested positive for PCP and told police that God made him do it, a law enforcement source told CNN.

