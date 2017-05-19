Final Confederate statue coming down in New Orleans

Story highlights Three other monuments have come down in the past month in the city

The removals are part of a national debate over Confederate symbols

(CNN) The city of New Orleans is set to remove its fourth and final Confederate-era monument.

Unlike the first three statues, the monument to Gen. Robert E. Lee is coming down during the day.

Streets near the city's Lee Circle -- where the monument stands -- were blocked off by early Friday in preparation for the dismantling that's scheduled to begin after 9 a.m. CT.

The effort to remove New Orleans' monuments is part of a nationwide debate over Confederate symbols, which some argue represent slavery and injustice and others say represent history and heritage.

