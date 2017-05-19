Final Confederate statue coming down in New Orleans

Story highlights Gen. Pierre Gustave Toutant Beauregard statue removed Wednesday

Monument celebrating President Jefferson Davis came down last week

(CNN) The city of New Orleans is set to remove its fourth and final Confederate-era monument.

Unlike the first three statues, Gen. Robert E. Lee is coming down during the day.

Streets near the city's Lee Circle -- where the monument stands -- were blocked off by early Friday in preparation for the dismantling that's scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu will give remarks Friday afternoon about the city's efforts to remove the four Confederate monuments.

Read More