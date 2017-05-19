Story highlights Governor: "This law will help protect some of our state's most vulnerable youth"

Conversion therapy has been denounced by several leading medical groups

(CNN) Nevada this week became the eight state to ban conversion therapy, a practice in which mental health professionals try to change the sexual orientation of individuals who identify as gay or lesbian.

Gov. Brian Sandoval signed Senate Bill 201 on Wednesday, which makes it illegal for a physician or other health professional to perform therapy on individuals younger than 18.

Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval.

"Conversion therapy has been disavowed by medical experts and is considered a non-effective method of treatment that can cause harm to an adolescent," Sandoval said in a statement after signing the bill Wednesday. "This law will help protect some of our state's most vulnerable youth."

The bill was amended to exempt religious organizations and allow counseling by members of the clergy. Religious groups and conservatives insist that such a ban would infringe on their rights to religious freedom.

"Banning conversion therapy makes Nevada a safer place for children who are at a higher risk for anxiety, depression, substance abuse, and even suicide," bill sponsor Sen. David Parks of Las Vegas Parks said in a statement, reported by The Las Vegas Review-Journal. "This bill is a major step forward in building a more equal and inclusive state."